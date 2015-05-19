Sterling exit rumours exaggerated - agent

Reports that Raheem Sterling is planning to tell Liverpool he wants to leave the club have been "blown out of proportion", according to the player's agent.

Speculation in the British media on Monday suggested the England international was set to state his desire to seek a move away from Anfield.

Sterling, who reportedly turned down a new deal worth £100,000 a week last month, is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

But his representative, Aidy Ward, says talks will continue with the Premier League club this week.

"The story has been blown somewhat out of proportion," he told talkSPORT.

"Raheem and his representatives have a meeting scheduled with Liverpool later this week and we will take proceedings from there."

Sterling conducted an interview with the BBC last month in which he claimed that he was not motivated by greed and that his focus is purely on winning trophies.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher warned Sterling to "keep his mouth shut" over his future, while even accusing the forward of failing to turn up in the big matches.

"For a 20-year-old kid to be taking on Liverpool over a contract. To the pit of my stomach that just winds me up, it angers me," he told Sky Sports.

"The lad is from London and he obviously wants to go back home. It might not be about money. It may be about trophies or playing in the Champions League. If it's about trophies, Liverpool had a chance for a trophy this year, in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Aston Villa. Where was Sterling?

"If you want trophies, they don't get given to you, you have to earn them, you have to play well in big games. What did Liverpool do in the Champions League? Nothing. What did Sterling do? Nothing.

"To do what he's done now. There's nothing worse than that. You keep your mouth shut - get on with playing football."



