Sterling tips Rashford for long England career

Raheem Sterling hopes his appearance alongside Marcus Rashford against Australia will be the first of many for England in the years ahead.

The Manchester City winger was named as a centre forward alongside Manchester United striker Rashford and it was his cross that deflected into the teenager's path when he marked his international debut with a third-minute goal.

While Sterling is aware their combination play can improve, he expects his new international team-mate to be a regular fixture with England in the future.

"He's a quality finisher and it was a good debut," Sterling told reporters after the 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

"Hopefully, long may it continue. I'm really looking forward to playing and working [with him] over the years.

"As I said to him in the changing room, straight away, when I get on the ball, try to look in behind.

"And when he gets on the ball I will try to do the same. It was the first game, it wasn't probably the best link up but there's time for improvement."

Sterling, who created Wayne Rooney's second goal, is optimistic that England can go all the way at Euro 2016 and feels encouraged at their strength throughout the squad.

"We have got players in every department - in attack, midfield, full-back, that can really effect teams - and defensively we are strong too," he said.

"I don't want to sound naive, but we're going into the tournament to do well, not just to participate.

"We're going to really try and challenge for it. We need to listen to what the manager's got to say and try to take heed of it, because some of the tactics and formations he's played over the last few years have really worked for us."

Sterling also revealed he is enjoying the attacking license given to him under manager Roy Hodgson, whether he is deployed centrally or out wide.

He continued: "Every training session I don't go forward the manager has a dig at me. That's something [attacking] that I'm relishing and something that I really enjoy."