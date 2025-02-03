Steven Gerrard lined up to become manager of shock EFL side: report

Steven Gerrard is reportedly being lined up for a shock return to management in the EFL less than a week after leaving Al-Ettifaq.

The Liverpool legend spent 18 months in Saudi Arabia managing Al-Ettifaq, but his departure was announced as he sought a new challenge closer to home.

"Football is unpredictable and sometimes things don't go the way we want," Gerrard said. "However, I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season."

Steven Gerrard to return to management in England in the EFL

Steven Gerrard to return to management in England in the EFL

That new challenge for Steven Gerrard could well be in the EFL. The 44-year-old has never actually worked in the Football League, having gone straight in at Rangers in 2018 before joining Aston Villa in the Premier League three years later.

His former England team-mate Frank Lampard is currently plying his trade in the Championship with Coventry, but Gerrard is being linked to a club a couple of divisions lower.



According to the Daily Mail, Carlisle United are considering making an approach for Steven Gerrard to become their next manager, after sacking Mike Williamson on Monday morning. Williamson lasted just five months in charge of Carlisle, after he replaced Paul Simpson in August.

Carlisle are currently fighting for their Football League status this season. They're currently rooted to the bottom of League Two with 21 points, and are five points from safety, but the club are attempting everything in their power to turn things around having made no fewer than 12 signings in the winter transfer window.

After relegation from League One last term, Gerrard would face a difficult task in stopping the rot at Brunton Park and turning Carlisle's fortunes around. While landing the Liverpool legend seems unlikely, the club's American owners have suggested the idea in their search for a new manager.

BonusCodeBets has suggested that he is currently 4/1 to replace Williamson, though a punditry return is favoured at just 6/4. Former Bolton manager Ian Evatt is the bookmakers' frontrunner to become the next Carlisle manager.



In FourFourTwo's view, Gerrard would be taking a massive risk in becoming the next Carlisle manager. If he fails to turn things around then he'd have a difficult time shaking the tag of being relegated from League Two, especially considering he was only managing in the Premier League just over two years ago.

Instead, it seems more likely that he will return to the UK and wait for the right opportunity to present itself.