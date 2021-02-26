Steven Gerrard thrilled with attacking quality of free-scoring Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was left purring after seeing his free-scoring side storm their way into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The hosts followed up last week’s frenzied first-leg in Flanders to beat Royal Antwerp 5-2 at Ibrox as they sealed a madcap 9-5 aggregate triumph.

The two games certainly got pulses racing but Gerrard admits there could have been more drama had a string of missed chances been taken by both sides.

But the Englishman is not complaining after his team booked their place in Friday’s noon draw.

Asked how please he was to see his side net five times at this level, Gerrard replied: “That is not to mention the four from the first leg as well and it could have been many more.

“In terms of our attacking play, our style and how it looked, I am sure people will have really enjoyed watching us, more importantly our fans.

“I have certainly enjoyed watching it from the side and the players have enjoyed playing in it.

“Over the course of the two legs we could have scored more than nine and we saw that was where the opposition weakness was.

“We wanted to be very bold and we picked two very aggressive, ambitious teams to go with that and the players deserve all the plaudits that will come their way.”