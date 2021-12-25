Trending

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.

Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds.

The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”

Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad.

