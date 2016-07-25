Stoke complete Allen signing

Stoke City have signed Wales midfielder Joe Allen on a five-year deal from Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £13million.

Allen joined Liverpool from Swansea City in 2012 and had also been linked with a return to his former club, but Stoke boss Mark Hughes has got his man.

The 26-year-old starred in Wales' run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, winning a place in UEFA's official team of the tournament.

Allen's capture concluded a busy Monday at the bet365 Stadium, following the signing of highly rated Egyptian youngster Ramadan Sobhi.

"It's been a whirlwind 48 hours for me but I am delighted to have finally been able to put pen to paper," Allen told Stoke's official website.

"I was really excited as soon as I heard of the club's interest and it wasn't a difficult decision for me to make. I am incredibly excited about my future here at Stoke City."