Stoke not welcoming Bojan bids - Hughes

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has issued a stark hands off warning to any potential suitors interested in Bojan Krkic.

Bojan has recovered from a serious knee injury to impress in Stoke's forward line this season and has three goals in 12 Premier League appearances.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the former Barcelona star.

The 25-year-old played down rumours of an exit from the Britannia Stadium when he told the Stoke Sentinel: "Speculation won't affect me. It's one thing I can't do anything about.

"If I am ever [linked with big clubs] hopefully it is a sign that I am doing good work.

"I am happy, I feel good and for me that's the most important thing at the moment; to have good feelings in training, on the pitch when I play and to have a gaffer who puts his trust in me."

And Hughes was in no mood to entertain the possibility of a January transfer window exit for Bojan.

"We are a week or two before the bonkers season, the transfer window, so it isn't surprising to see our players linked with other clubs," Hughes said.

"I am sure you will have seen what Bojan has said this week. He is very happy here and a big part of why he is doing so well is because of the confidence that we all have in him.

"He has been to other big clubs before and has experienced it and maybe didn't find what he has here. He is happy here, his people are happy too and we wouldn't encourage any interest in him."

Hughes is also confident new deals will be agreed for key duo Erik Pieters and Marko Arnautovic.

"You are never sure as to how long it will take to reach a resolution where everybody is happy," he added. "I want the two boys to be here for a significant length of time. They are key to what we are trying to achieve here."