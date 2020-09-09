Stoke sign Barnsley winger Jacob Brown

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill believes Jacob Brown will bring a different dimension to his squad after the winger completed a move from Barnsley.

The 22-year-old, who scored three goals and contributed nine assists last season, is the Potters’ fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of John Obi Mikel, Morgan Fox, Steven Fletcher and James Chester.

“Jacob is a player with a great deal of potential and he is genuinely excited about continuing his development with us,” O’Neill told stokecityfc.com.

“He has been a consistent performer for Barnsley and he will certainly bring a different dimension to our squad.”