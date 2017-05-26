Stoke tie down Cameron, Bardsley as Given departs

Stoke City have announced that United States international Geoff Cameron has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old had 12 months left of his previous deal to run but has agreed to fresh terms that will keep him at bet365 Stadium until 2020.

Cameron missed a large part of the season with a knee injury but played in all but one of Stoke's last 12 matches of the Premier League campaign.

The club also announced that full-back Phil Bardsley has signed a new 12-month deal that will last until the end of next season.

Midfielder Stephen Ireland has been offered a renewal, despite having missed all of last season with a broken leg.

Veteran goalkeeper Shay Given will leave when his contract expires on June 30, however.