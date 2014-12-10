Stoke's Adam open to future move abroad

The 29-year-old has started just five times for Mark Hughes' men in the Premier League this season and a switch to La Liga with Sociedad - who are coached by former Manchester United manager David Moyes - has been mooted.

Adam insists that he is no hurry to leave the Britannia Stadium, but admits the idea of plying his trade outside of England before the end of his career is something that appeals to him.

"There's better weather than here," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"I would love the experience of playing abroad because it's certainly something different. Hopefully, more British players will go and do it.

On rumours of an exit in January, he added: "It's going to happen when you have good players not playing and the opportunity for clubs to have a look at things [in the transfer window].

"But there's nothing happening at the moment and I am happy to be here at Stoke."

Adam is in his third season at Stoke having joined from Liverpool in August 2012.