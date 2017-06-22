Stop this, Donnarumma: Czech star scores beauty in Euro U21 Championship
The headline-making Milan goalkeeper was nowhere near Michael Luftner's thunderous strike for the Czech Republic's U21s on Wednesday.
Czech centre-back Luftner let fly from range on the run, smashing his strike into the corner of the net to secure a Group C win over Italy's U21s.
The result puts the Czechs level with the Azzurrini on three points heading into their final match.
Sassuolo talisman Domenico Berardi had cancelled out Michael Travnik's opener, before Marek Havlik and Luftner made sure the Czech Republic walked away with victory from the Stadion Miejski.
Cue the commentary, Partridge.
