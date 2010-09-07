Stoppage-time winner spares Scotland blushes

Liechtenstein, among the perennial whipping boys of European soccer and 100 places below the 41st-ranked Scots, stunned the hosts when they went ahead with a superbly struck long-range goal from skipper Mario Frick a minute after the break.

Scotland, who started their campaign with a 0-0 draw in Lithuania, responded with an equaliser from Kenny Miller who volleyed in after 63 minutes, but played poorly and looked to have dropped another two points as the match moved into stoppage time.

Then, with seven minutes of additional time played and only seconds remaining, Stephen McManus headed home from a Barry Robson corner to turn the jeers of the home fans into cheers as they escaped with all three points.

