Stramaccioni named new coach at Udinese

The 38-year-old was announced as the new man in charge at the Serie A club on Wednesday, and has signed a two-year contract.

He takes over after Guidolin decided to step down in order to take up a supervisory role at the club.

Udinese finished 13th in Serie A last season, and Stramaccioni will be charged with guiding the club back towards the European places.

"Udinese announce that we have entrusted the technical management of the first team to Andrea Stramaccioni," the club said on their official website.

"The relationship with the coach will commence from 1 July 2014 and will last two years.

"The presentation of the new coach will be Friday June 6."

Stramaccioni has been out of work since leaving Inter in May 2013 after 14 months in charge, having been promoted from youth team manager following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

And sporting director Christian Giaretta believes they have a coach capable of taking them to the next level.

"The first impression of him was immediately very positive," Giaretta told the Udinese Channel.

"He has desire to get on the field and return to coaching.

"It has not been difficult negotiation because we quickly found the agreement.

"We are very happy with our choice and we cannot wait to see him at work by July 1."