Striker Trezeguet confirms retirement

Over the weekend, reports in the Argentinian media had claimed Trezeguet had retired, and the 37-year-old verified that on Sunday through French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

Trezeguet played for Pune City in the inaugural Indian Super League in 2014, scoring just two goals in nine matches as his team finished sixth out of eight teams, but he revealed he had already started to consider retirement before heading to India.

"Before going out to play in India, I had the idea to move on," Trezeguet said.

Trezeguet played for eight clubs in his career but is best known for his 11 seasons with Juventus, where he played 245 league games and scored 138 goals in Italy's top-two tiers of football.

The World Cup and European Championship winner with France wants to return to the Turin-based club now that he has hung up his boots.

"The idea is that I will participate in the promotion of Juventus' image in the world," Trezeguet said.