Striker Valencia back in training for West Ham

Allardyce's men moved back up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Upton Park last Saturday, but face a quick turnaround as they travel to take on West Brom on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old conceded that his side are suffering from the effects of tiredness heading into the trip to The Hawthorns, with midfielder Mark Noble a doubt, but he is hopeful that Ecuador international Valencia will be available.

"We've got a little bit of fatigue still from Saturday's game," Allardyce said. "We got one or two knocks and bruises but we they should be fine. The biggest doubt is Mark Noble who had another kick on his calf which he played through against Newcastle.

"Enner Valencia is back in the squad and he'll be training with is today. Winston Reid comes back from suspension.

"To have Enner back, with is pace is a great option for us. He's an exciting player and I think we have yet to see the best of him."

The former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers boss also indicated that top scorer Diafra Sakho, who has seven goals this season, could make his comeback from a back problem on Sunday when West Ham welcome Swansea City to Upton Park.

"He [Sakho] won't be far away," Allardyce added. "It's a disappointment as he's been out for a while as he was in such good form. If all goes well he could be back to face Swansea on Sunday."