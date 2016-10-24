Struggling Inter hit with Medel ban

Inter midfielder Gary Medel has been handed a retrospective three-match ban by Lega Serie A for elbowing Atalanta's Jasmin Kurtic during Sunday's 2-1 defeat.

Referee Daniele Doveri and his assistants did not spot the flashpoint between Medel and Kurtic but the league confirmed it viewed video footage on Monday that provided ample evidence to suspend the Chile international.

"[Lega Serie A] considered that it is clear from these images that the player, Medel, with the ball not to play, struck [Kurtic] violently to the face with a sudden gesture," a statement read.

Medel will now miss Inter's Serie A matches against Torino, Sampdoria and Crotone, with Frank de Boer's off-colour side languishing in 14th position.

Meanwhile, Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini has been given a two-match ban for kicking Crotone's Gian Marco Ferrari in what the league termed to be "seriously unsportsmanlike conduct".