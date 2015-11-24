Struggling Stuttgart fire Zorniger

Stuttgart have announced they have parted company with head coach Alexander Zorniger with immediate effect following their underwhelming start to the 2015-16 campaign.

The Mercedes-Benz Arena outfit sit 16th in the Bundesliga with only 10 points from 13 games this season.

They were hammered 4-0 at home by fellow strugglers Augsburg at the weekend and have consequently decided to fire Zorniger.

"The way we were beaten on Saturday in particular really worried us," club president Bernd Wahler told the Stuttgart's website.

"We have analysed the performances of the team and the work done by the technical staff and have made the decision to part ways."

The 48-year-old had been in charge of Stuttgart since the start of the season, after a previous successful spell with RB Leipzig.

Zorniger's assistants Andre Trulsen, Armin Reutershahn and goalkeeping coach Andreas Menger have all been relieved of their duties as well.

Under-23s coach Jurgen Kramny has been appointed as interim coach until a permanent replacement has been found.