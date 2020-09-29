Stuart Kettlewell urges Ross County to forget Aberdeen loss and focus on Rangers

Stuart Kettlewell stressed that Ross County will not allow the weekend’s defeat to Aberdeen to fester as they prepare to face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Staggies boss claimed his side turned in their poorest performance of the season in the 3-0 home loss to the Dons on Sunday.

However, Kettlewell is determined to consign the performance and result to history and get ready to take on the Premiership leaders.

He said: “I was honest in my assessment after the game, I shot straight from the hip like I would always try and do.

“We were defeated, rightfully so, we didn’t perform to the levels which we would expect and we take our medicine and hope to move forward.

“I think everybody that has listened to me over a period of time will acknowledge that I believe in getting back to work.

“Once you have performed below standard, once you’ve had a bad result, we don’t just sit and fester on it and feel sorry for ourselves and hope that somebody is going to give us a lift.

“It is about being a group of men and getting yourself back to work.”