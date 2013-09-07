Sturridge ruled out of Ukraine trip

Sturridge – who has starred for Liverpool this season, scoring five goals in their four matches – was ruled out of Friday's 4-0 win over Moldova at Wembley due to his thigh problem.

And the striker will not be risked by England manager Roy Hodgson in Kiev on Tuesday, despite the crucial nature of the fixture, which could play a big role in deciding who qualifies for the 2014 FIFA World Cup from Group H.

A statement from the Football Association (FA) read: "The FA can confirm that Daniel Sturridge will not return to the England squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Club England medical staff have been in constant contact with their counterparts at Liverpool since he returned there on Thursday, his injury has not progressed as had been hoped and it is now clear that Sturridge will not be fit for the match in Kiev on Tuesday evening.

"No additions will be made to Roy Hodgson's squad of 23 players who travel to Ukraine on Sunday evening."

Manchester City midfielder James Milner is expected to fill Sturridge's role from the start in Kiev.

Sturridge has scored in each of Liverpool's three Premier League matches, helping the Anfield outfit to the top of the table.

The latest news surrounding his injury could leave him a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Wales to face Swansea City in their next match on September 16.