Stuttgart wait on Rudiger knee injury diagnosis

The Germany international sustained damage to his right knee during the second half of the 4-0 reversal at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in an innocuous off-the-ball incident.

Rudiger, who has been one of Stuttgartt's standout performers this term, looks set to miss a number of games for Huub Stevens' men following an MRI scan.

"[After the game] he went directly for detailed investigations including MRI scanning," read a statement on Stuttgart's website.

"The extent and severity of the knee injury has currently not yet been diagnosed."

Despite being part of a Stuttgart side that struggled towards the end of last season as well as the early stages of the current campaign, Rudiger's form has seen him earn international recognition.

The defender made his debut against Poland in May before earning four more caps under Joachim Low.