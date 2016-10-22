Suarez and Neymar struck by missile after Messi winner

Barcelona's celebrations after Lionel Messi's injury-time winner at Valencia were cut short as the players were hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

After falling 2-1 behind at Mestalla, Barca dragged themselves level thanks to Luis Suarez just after the hour before the Uruguayan was fouled in the penalty area in the final seconds.

Messi converted from 12 yards past Diego Alves to secure all three points for the visitors, but the end of the match was marred by the reaction from the stands.

As Barca's players celebrated wildly in front of the home supporters the object landed on them, appearing to hit Suarez and strike partner Neymar, the latter falling to the ground following the impact.

The match was able to restart briefly before the final whistle blew but there were more unsavoury scenes on the pitch as the players pushed and shoved each other.

While the melee is unlikely to get either side into trouble, the actions of the Valencia crowd could incur the wrath of LaLiga bosses in the coming days.