Suarez can score 50 goals this season - Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes his former Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez can reach 50 goals for Barcelona this season.

Suarez scored four times in Barca's 7-0 Copa del Rey win over Valencia on Wednesday, taking his season total to 35 from 33 games.

The Uruguay international has been in stunning form for the Spanish giants, with the club on course for another successful campaign.

And Carragher, who played alongside Suarez for a season and a half at Liverpool, thinks the forward has become even better since his €81million move.

"Suarez was always a fantastic player, but with Barcelona he's moved up another level," Carragher told Barca TV.

"We always knew how good he was at Liverpool, but had to do that in the Champions League. Now he's one of the greatest players in world football.

"You wonder how many goals he'll get by the end of the season. He should be looking at maybe 50 goals."

Suarez is joint leader in the Liga scoring charts with 19 goals, alongside Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, with Suarez's Barca team-mate Neymar three goals behind the pair.