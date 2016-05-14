Suarez claims Pichichi prize to end Messi-Ronaldo dominance

Luis Suarez has won the Pichichi prize for La Liga's top goalscorer in 2015-16.

The Uruguay international has finished the season on 40 goals, five ahead of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who claimed the prize last season.

Suarez is the first player to beat either Lionel Messi or Ronaldo to the award since compatriot Diego Forlan in the 2008-09 campaign.

He is also the third player to score 40 goals in a Liga season, with Messi and Ronaldo each achieving the feat three times.

The Barcelona forward went into the final round of La Liga on Sunday with a four-goal advantage over second-placed Ronaldo in the standings, and both scored twice in the first half of their respective matches against Granada and Deportivo La Coruna.

But with Ronaldo being replaced at half-time of Madrid's game at the Riazor, Suarez's triumph in the goal standings was secured long before he converted Neymar's unselfish pass to complete his hat-trick at Los Carmenes.

Suarez is also set to claim the European Golden Shoe for the second time in his career, after he shared the award with Ronaldo in 2014.