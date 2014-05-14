Suarez ignoring rumours, focusing on Uruguay

The Liverpool star enjoyed a standout campaign in the Premier League, scoring 31 goals as Brendan Rodgers' team finished two points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Speculation about Suarez's future has already begun, with La Liga giants Real Madrid again being linked with the 27-year-old.

But Suarez said his focus was on Uruguay, who face Italy, England and Costa Rica in Group D at the World Cup.

"My head now is focused on the World Cup," he said.

"I know I have had a really good season with Liverpool but I need to forget about that now and focus on the World Cup.

"That other thing is not a matter for me, it is not a problem for me because everyone knows the media speculation is too much."

Asked whether there was a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for either Real Madrid or Barcelona, Suarez said: "No, no, not as far as I am aware.

"There is no clause that suggests a priority for a specific team."

Suarez said he ignored reports about him moving, saying a lot of the rumours were completely untrue.

"I turn the page," he said when asked what he does when seeing reports about himself.

"You know what the press is like, how they speculate, and you try to not take any notice. I know what I want.

"My agent tells me what's there and what's not. It's more speculation than reality."

It was Uruguay who were successful when Brazil last hosted the tournament in 1950, winning the second of their two World Cups.

Suarez said the tournament had come at a good time for his nation, who are among the favourites to win the trophy.

"I think it is a dream for all children, you have seen that the World Cup is an amazing moment," he said.

"Now I have a really good chance to go with Uruguay and in World Cup you never know what will happen because it is 11 against 11 and 90 minutes is difficult. The best team will win the game.

"Everybody remembers the last World Cup in Brazil when Uruguay won.

"I think it is a good moment and time for Uruguay to go to the World Cup and 32 countries will enjoy this country because everybody knows Brazil is a good place."