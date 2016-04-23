Suarez: La Liga title over top scorer award

Luis Suarez has set his sights on winning the Pichichi trophy awarded to La Liga's top goalscorer, but is more determined to secure the league title with Barcelona.

Just three days on from inspiring Barca to an 8-0 drubbing of Deportivo La Coruna, Suarez was again at his brilliant best with another four-goal haul in Saturday's 6-0 battering of Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou on Saturday.

In the process, Suarez took his tally to 53 goals in all competitions this term and he also moved on to 34 in La Liga, three clear of Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barca, though, remain locked in a fierce battle for the title with Atletico and Real Madrid, and Suarez's focus is on keeping their rivals at bay.

"I'm surprised to have scored eight goals in three days. I want to help the team, it was a difficult first half," he told reporters after the game.

"It is my goal to be the top scorer [in La Liga]. If it comes I welcome it, but the priority is the league."

Two of Suarez's four goals came from the penalty spot and he could have made it a hat-trick of efforts from 12 yards, but instead opted to let Neymar, who had lacked confidence throughout the match, convert Barca's third spot-kick of the game.

"More important than anything is the confidence that everyone feels which helps the team," he added.

"That [letting Neymar take the penalty] will benefit us all."