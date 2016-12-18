Suarez: Messi like something from the Playstation

Luis Suarez compared Lionel Messi's match-winning display against Espanyol to something more commonly seen on a video game.

The Argentina star produced a sensational performance to help the home side to a 4-1 victory in the Catalan derby at Camp Nou on Sunday, a result that lifts them back into second in LaLiga.

Two dazzling solo runs from Messi helped Suarez - who gave Barca the lead in the first half - and Jordi Alba to score, before he rounded off the match with a sublime finish following Suarez's clever chipped pass.

And his team-mate claimed he would have preferred to see Messi finish his brilliant piece of play with a goal, rather than have his shot saved by Roberto to give the Uruguayan an easy tap-in.

"The derby games are always beautiful. We won and we played well and we recovered a good feeling," Suarez told Movistar Plus.

"I would have preferred that, rather than scoring the second goal myself, Messi could have finished it after his great piece of play.

"It's like something from the Playstation. He's a unique player."

51 - Lionel Messi has scored 51 goals in 2016, more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues (all competitions). Gold. December 18, 2016

Andres Iniesta, who set up Suarez's opener with a superb long pass from his own half, was delighted to see Messi shine brightest in an excellent all-round display from the champions.

"It was an intense derby, that's for sure," he said. "We played a good game and we're happy to have won the last league game of the year.

"In a collective where everyone is doing well, it's important that the individual talents - like those of Messi, who is a sensational player - come out and flourish.

"We feel good and we've finished the year happy."