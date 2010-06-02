Suazo set to miss World Cup opener

Suazo injured his left hamstring after scoring the opening goal in Sunday's 3-0 defeat of Israel in Chile's final friendly match before leaving for South Africa.

He had tests on Tuesday and local media, citing medical sources, said he would be out for 15 to 21 days. Chile face Honduras on June 16 and Switzerland on June 21. Their final Group H match against Spain is on June 25.

The Chilean Football Association declined to comment, saying the medical reports were confidential.

Suazo was still named in the final 23-man squad on Tuesday though his absence would be a major blow for Chile.

He scored 10 goals in the qualifying campaign, more than any other player in South America. He was also the only outfield player to figure in all 18 of Chile's qualifying matches.

Fabian Orellana and Esteban Paredes would be his logical replacements if he can not play.

