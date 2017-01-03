Subasic knows the problem at PSG: No Ibra, no party!

Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic says the difference between the dominant Paris Saint-Germain of the past and this season's team is obvious: No Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With Ibrahimovic as their spearhead, PSG romped to the title in each of the past four seasons, but his departure to Manchester United has coincided with their struggles in 2016-17.

At the halfway stage of the campaign Unai Emery's side are third, five points behind surprise leaders Nice and three adrift of Subasic's side.

And the Croatia international says end-of-season celebrations could be short on the ground in Paris.

"What is happening to PSG? No Ibra, no party, haha!" he told 24 sata.

"You don't have to like him, but 30 goals and 15 assists per season ... you have to respect him.

"Last season PSG finished 30 points ahead of us and if Ibra had played for Monaco, we would have been champions."

Table-toppers Nice have their own controversial striker in the shape of Mario Balotelli, whose eight goals in nine games have helped fire his side to the summit, but Subasic laughed off suggestions the Italian could ever match up to Ibrahimovic.

"Is Balotelli Nice's Zlatan? No way, not close. He is good player, but can't fill Ibra's shadow," said Subasic.