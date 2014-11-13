Sunderland charged over surrounding referee

The charge relates to the reaction of Sunderland players to referee Lee Mason's decision to award a penalty for the visitors after Seamus Coleman went down under a challenge from Connor Wickham.

Sunderland players surrounded referee Mason as they claimed Wickham had won the ball as he slid in on the Republic of Ireland right-back.

Leighton Baines scored the resulting spot-kick to ensure Roberto Martinez's side salvaged a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

A statement on the FA's official website said: "Sunderland have been charged by The FA following their game against Everton on 9 November 2014.

"It is alleged that in or around the 76th minute of the game, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The club has until 6pm on 17 November 2014 to respond to the charge."