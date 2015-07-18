Sunderland lose again in Sacramento

Manager Dick Advocaat has his work cut out after Sunderland crashed to a 3-1 loss to Mexican outfit Pachuca in a friendly on Friday.

Sunderland kicked off their tour of United States with a shock 1-0 defeat against third-tier American club Sacramento Republic on Tuesday.

And it got worse for Advocaat and Co. three days later in Sacramento, despite Jack Rodwell's early opener at Bonney Field.

Rodwell - named in a strong starting line-up alongside John O'Shea, Lee Cattermole, Connor Wickham, Emanuele Giaccherini, Steven Fletcher and Jermain Defoe - gave Sunderland a fourth-minute lead via a powerful low effort.

Sunderland, though, were pegged back in the 16th minute after striker Ariel Nahuelpan rose highest to head home the first of his two goals.

Nahuelpan was at it again nine minutes later as Pachuca took a 2-1 lead into the break, before Hirving Lozano added a third in the 67th minute.

Pachuca were denied a fourth goal four minutes later, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on hand to save Ruben Botta's penalty.

Sunderland continue their 2015-16 preparations against MLS club Toronto FC on Wednesday.