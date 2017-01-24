Sunderland striker Anichebe out for up to 10 weeks

Sunderland's stretched squad has been dealt another blow with the news striker Victor Anichebe will be out for up to 10 weeks due to ankle ligament damage.

Anichebe sustained the damage in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at West Brom, which left the struggling team bottom of the table, three points adrift of safety.

The former Everton forward is the latest addition to a lengthy injury list, Anichebe joining Jan Kirchhoff, Jordan Pickford, Lynden Gooch, Lee Cattermole, Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair on the sidelines.

Manager David Moyes is also without Wahbi Khazri and Lamine Kone due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, though midfielder Didier Ndong is set to return after Gabon were eliminated.

Moyes entered the transfer market on Tuesday to sign his former Everton player Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal.

The injured Anichebe, meanwhile, has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

But, should the 28-year-old be sidelined for 10 weeks, he will miss league matches against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Everton, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Watford and Leicester City.