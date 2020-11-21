Sundowns and Pirates are streets ahead of Chiefs - Matthews

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews says that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are streets ahead of Kaizer Chiefs in terms of squad quality but has backed Amakhosi to splash the cash when their transfer ban is over.

Matthews has insisted since the start of the global outbreak that South Africa’s big three will be able to leverage their financial strength while other struggled to get by.

Chiefs, however, were handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA and subsequently have not been able to sign players, while Pirates and Sundowns have been able to take advantage of the fire sale at the now defunct Bidvest Wits and have seriously strengthened their squads.

“I said to you guys in our first Zoom meeting, three clubs would come out of this [pandemic] stronger,” Matthews said when speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association on Friday.

“I didn’t factor in Chiefs’ transfer ban, but you can see from the players they will have next season, that are currently plying their trade for other clubs, for a year to have and hold, it will be a different Chiefs in July 2021. I am certain of it. Sundowns and Pirates are streets ahead in terms of squad strength.”