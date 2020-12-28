Sundowns announce termination of talks with Al Ahly for Sirino

Mamelodi Sundowns have announce that the club has terminated talks with Al Ahly for forward Gaston Sirino saying that the clubs evaluation of the palyer were too far apart.

The Egyptian giants have been after the Uruguayan for a number of months despite him signing a new contract with the Brazilians in July.

Sirino, however, publicly stated his desire to leave for the 2019/20 Caf Champions League champions before the close of the previous transfer window and has not played a game for the Brazilians since.

Ahly announced earlier in the week that they were still in discussions over the transfer but Downs have moved to squash all rumours by announcing that the club have terminated talks for the forward.

The club announced the news in a statement on their website on Monday afternoon.

The Sundowns statement in full:

"Mamelodi Sundowns FC today announced that it has terminated discussions with Al Ahly SC as the clubs are too far from each other on the transfer fee for Gaston Sirino.

"The good relations between the President of Al Ahly, Mr. Mahmoud El Khatib, and the President of Mamelodi Sundowns Dr. Patrice Motsepe will continue the good relations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly but there is no point or purpose in continuing the discussions on Gaston Sirino.

"Mamelodi Sundowns will continue releasing players to European, African and other football countries like it did for Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Ivorian international Siaka Tiéné, and other players but the transfer fee must be competitive as Mamelodi Sundowns is consistently paying high internationally competitive transfer fees for the players that it acquires.

"Gaston Sirino must now focus on his football and compete for a starting position at Mamelodi Sundowns," concluded the statement.