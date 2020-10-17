Sundowns confirm two more departures

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Malebogo Modise and Nicholus Lukhubeni have both left the club on loan for the 2020/2021 season.

The Brazilians made a number of signings at the start of the window and have been looking to trim their squad in recent weeks.

Following the release of a number of players, the club announced on Saturday that youngsters Modise and Lukhubeni have left the club on loan.

Modise will spend the season at DSTV Premiership outfit Maritzburg United while Lukhubeni has been loaned to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

While Modise spent most of his playing time with the MultiChoice Diski Challenge side, Lukhubeni made a total of eight appearances across all competitions under former head coach Pitso Mosimane last season.