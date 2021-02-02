Sundowns don't have rotation policy - Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed that the management team does not have a specific rotation policy, adding they are rather searching for continuity and consistency in their lineups.

Blessed with arguably the biggest and strongest squad in the country, and indeed on the continent, Sundowns are better equipped to deal with the challenges posed by the hectic Covid-19-induced schedule than other sides.

Such is their quality, the Brazilians sit 5 points clear at the top of the DSTtv Premiership and look to be favourites to retain their crown and win a fourth consecutive league title.

However, coach Mokwena admits they don’t have any specific rotation policy and take decisions based on what is good for the team at that moment.

'We don’t have a standing principle in relation to squad rotation. I think at this moment in time, one of the most important things for us, and even most teams, is that we need a little bit more consistency with the lineups so that the team cohesion can improve,' Mokwena said.

'We are trying to have the same players in a couple of games to try and have consistency because the reality is, because of the circumstances we are in relation to society is that we cannot have the same players on the pitch in consecutive matches.'