Sundowns promote two academy graduates

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the promotion of Sphesihle Mkhize and Musawenkosi Mdhluli to the senior team from the academy.

Mkhize and Mdhluli will now join the first team after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Brazilians after making their strides in the Sundowns academy.

The pair have been promoted to bolster Sundowns midfield, as Mkhize plays as a defensive midfielder, while Mdhluli is an attacking option for Tshwane giants.

Mkhize spent last season on loan at GladAfrica Championship side Ajax Cape Town and made his debut for the Brazilians during their 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

Mdhluli, meanwhile, was played as an attacking midfielder for Sundowns’ DStv Diski Challenge side and was a crucial member of their squad last season but is yet to make his debut for the senior team.

Sundowns released the following statement on the matter, which reads:

‘Mamelodi Sundowns are proud to announce the promotion of Sphesihle Mkhize and Musawenkosi Mdhluli to the senior squad from the academy with both players putting pen to paper for 5 years.’

‘Both players are twenty-one years old and have been making their strides in the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy. They have been promoted to bolster the midfield, as Mkhize is a defensive midfielder whilst Mdhuli is an attacking option for the technical team.

‘Mkhize who is also known as “Busquets” spent last season on loan in the GladAfrica Championship with Ajax Cape Town and has been to the Youth World Cup. The uMlazi born has signed a five year deal with the club and was in the 18-man squad that faced Golden Arrows and is set to make his CAF Champions League debut today off the bench.

‘Mdhluli played in the DSTV Diski Challenge and is an attacking midfielder and has been a crucial member of the side and will be hoping to make his debut very soon. Busquets on the other hand gets a huge opportunity to make his debut off the bench in today’s CAF Champions League match.’