Suspended Aurier meets with PSG officials

Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier has met with club officials to discuss the incident that led to his internal suspension.

PSG opened disciplinary proceedings against Aurier and suspended the full-back after he appeared in a video posted online responding to questions from supporters in which he appeared to make controversial comments about head coach Laurent Blanc and team-mates, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Blanc claimed last week Aurier's punishment will not be up to him and the 23-year-old is to be notified in due course of any sanctions following Monday's meeting with assistant sporting director Olivier Letang and club human resources officials in Paris.

"The player of Paris Saint-Germain answered the questions of the management following his comments on a social network, on the night of February 13 to 14," read a statement from the French champions.

"[The] remarks are clearly condemned by the club and earned him an immediate summons to a disciplinary interview and suspension as a precautionary measure.

"Following this interview, the Directorate of Paris Saint-Germain shall notify the player of a decision within the statutory deadline."