Swaibu charged as part of match-fixing probe

Swaibu, 24, becomes the third player to be charged during the investigation after Whitehawk FC players Michael Boateng and Hakeem Adelakun, subsequently sacked by their club, were charged with conspiracy to defraud.

A former defender for Crystal Palace, Lincoln City and Kettering Town, Swaibu is poised to appear before magistrates after being accused of the same offence.

A statement from The National Crime Agency (NCA) read: "The National Crime Agency has today (Friday) charged a third footballer as part of an ongoing investigation into match-fixing.

"Moses Swaibu, 24, a former Conference South footballer from the Croydon area was charged with conspiracy to defraud. He has been bailed to appear before Cannock Magistrates Court on Tuesday 21 January at 10am.

"Mr Swaibu is the fifth person and third footballer to be charged in connection with an NCA investigation into an alleged international illegal betting syndicate.

"The NCA continues to work closely with the Gambling Commission and Football Association."