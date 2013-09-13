Swansea chief admits Bony reservations

The Ivory Coast international fee was twice the club's previous most, £5.5m spent on Pablo Hernandez a year earlier.

Bony's start to life in south Wales has been productive with four goals in six appearances going some way to justifying his inflated pricetag.

Despite Swansea's recent rise, which has seen them promoted to the Premier League and turning out in this season's UEFA Europa League after winning the League Cup, Jenkins has warned that fans should not get used to seeing big-money arrivals at the Liberty Stadium.

"This summer was the first time where we agreed to spend that money on one player, and personally I don’t like the idea of doing it," he told a fans' forum.

"I don’t think it’s a great thing for our club to be doing season after season.

"Yes, now and again for the right player at the right time, it might be an option.

"But I think we all know our level should be a bit below that.

"We should be finding players who are suitable to us and who arrive for figures that are easier to sleep with.

"Signing Wilfried Bony was a big thing for us, but I would not like to keep paying fees like that all the time."

Bony was brought into Michael Laudrup's Swansea squad after scoring 37 goals in 36 games for Vitesse Arnhem last term.