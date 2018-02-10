Swansea City 1 Burnley 0: Ki unlocks Clarets defence

Ki Sung-yueng kept Swansea City's great escape going under Carlos Carvalhal with a decisive late strike in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Burnley.

The South Korea international produced the only moment of quality with nine minutes remaining at the Liberty Stadium, his low effort creeping past Nick Pope to extend Burnley's winless run to 10 matches.

Ki pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the area to seal all three points for Swansea, a win that sees them climb to 15th in the Premier League table – two points clear of the relegation zone on the back of a five-match unbeaten sequence.

It was another disappointing day for Sean Dyche's Clarets, though, who have not tasted victory since December 12, and they rarely looked like ending that run here.

Half chances were the best they could muster, Lukasz Fabianski rarely called upon as Burnley's attacking woes continued.

The hosts were little better until Ki's late strike, and the defeat leaves Burnley in seventh ahead of a two-week break due their elimination from the FA Cup.

Swansea's 8-1 thrashing of Notts County in that competition on Tuesday offered hope of goals from the hosts, however a drab opening 45 minutes failed to deliver.

Both Fabianski and Pope were mere spectators for much of the half as play got bogged down in the middle of the pitch.

The one moment of quality came with 12 minutes on the clock as Sam Vokes latched onto Ashley Barnes' knockdown, however the Wales international fired wide from 20 yards.

Swansea offered very little in the attacking third and only fired one shot vaguely towards Pope's goal before the interval, Sam Clucas' effort sailing over the crossbar.

Little changed after the restart with Barnes curling an effort wide of goal for the visitors, while Johann Gudmundsson finally brought a save out of Fabianski with a rising left-footed shot.

Moments later Pope also got his gloves dirty dealing with Ki's ambitious free-kick, the Burnley keeper having no problems dealing with the South Korean's weak effort.

Carvalhal introduced Andre Ayew and Tammy Abraham to try and snatch a late winner but it was Ki who secured a vital three points with his first of the season.

Key Opta stats:

- Swansea have won all three of their Premier League home games against Burnley; the only side they’ve faced more than once at the Liberty Stadium and have a 100 per cent record against in the competition.

- Only Tottenham (15) have won more Premier League points than Swansea (14) since Carlos Carvalhal took charge of the Swans.

- Ki Sung-yueng scored his first Premier League goal since May 2016 at West Ham, ending a run of 37 games without one in the competition.

- Swansea have won their last three home games in the Premier League, after winning just two of their opening 11 this season.