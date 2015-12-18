Swansea City v West Ham: Curtis takes heart from Man City blow

Caretaker boss Alan Curtis is confident Swansea City's fortunes will improve if they show the same sort of application against West Ham as they did in last week's agonising defeat to Manchester City.

Curtis remains in the dugout when Swansea host the Hammers at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday as the Welsh club continue to search for a replacement for Garry Monk, who was dismissed last week.

Swansea put in a fine showing at the Etihad Stadium and appeared on course for a deserved point when Bafetimbi Gomis' 90th-minute effort cancelled out the opener from former Swans star Wilfried Bony.

However, there was one last twist when Yaya Toure's shot hit team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho and flew past Lukasz Fabianski.

Curtis was left deflated by Swansea's luck, but feels sure a similar performance will reap rewards against West Ham and end a six-match winless run that has left them outside the Premier League drop zone only on goal difference.

"Saturday was a great experience, the disappointment was losing after playing so well," Curtis said.

"We put on a good performance, got ourselves back in the game and then had a result cruelly taken away from us.

"We deserved better than that but that is the difference between teams at the top and the bottom, that bit of luck. But if we continue to perform like that results will improve."

West Ham, who are eighth, have endured a sticky run themselves.

They too have failed to win their last six games and travel to Swansea on the back of consecutive goalless draws against Manchester United and Stoke City.

Part of the problem for Slaven Bilic's men has been cruel luck with injuries and Andy Carroll (groin) joins Dimitri Payet (ankle), Victor Moses, Winston Reid (both hamstring), Manuel Lanzini and Diafra Sakho (both thigh) on the sidelines.

Bilic is not looking to make excuses, though, and praised his team for sticking together through adversity.

"I am really pleased with the way we have coped without our injured players," he said. "The bonding, the quality and the character we have showed are positive, of course, so I'm really confident for Sunday's game."

On Swansea, he added: "If you watched their game against Man City last weekend, they played really good and they definitely didn't deserve to be beaten. To be fair, they deserved to win that game. I was quite impressed."

Swansea have no new injury worries and are set to be boosted by the return of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (calf).

Key Opta Stats:

- Swansea City have won none of their last six Premier League games at the Liberty Stadium (D3 L3), failing to score in four of those matches.

- Andy Carroll has scored four goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Swansea.

- West Ham have won three and lost none of their last five Premier League games against Swansea.

- West Ham have won four and lost just two of their last eight Premier League away games.

- Swansea have scored the opening goal in just three Premier League games this season; less often than any other team.