Swansea secure Van der Hoorn

Mike van der Hoorn has completed his move to Swansea City from Ajax, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old defender joins for an undisclosed fee, after agreeing terms on a three-year contract.

Van der Hoorn is the second Dutch arrival at the Liberty Stadium in as many days after Leroy Fer signed - making his move from QPR permanent following a loan spell at the end of last season.

The centre-back began his career at Utrecht, before being picked up by Eredivisie giants Ajax three years ago.

Van der Hoorn made 43 appearances during his time at the Amsterdam ArenA, scoring three goals.

“I am delighted to have signed for Swansea,” said the defender. “I spoke to Leroy recently and he told me a lot of good things about Swansea. He is very happy for me to have moved to Swansea.

“He told me it is a very warm and family club, while the players are very nice.”