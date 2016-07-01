Swansea takeover ratified by Premier League

The takeover of Swansea City by American investors Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan has been ratified by the Premier League.

Swansea confirmed Levien and Kaplan had completed a takeover on June 5, the pair leading an investment consortium that purchased a controlling interest in the club.

And, in a joint-statement released on Friday, Levien and Kaplan said: "We are delighted that the Premier League has ratified our deal to buy a controlling interest in the club.

"We had a very positive meeting yesterday and we appreciate the fact the Premier League has moved so swiftly to give us the green light to move forward.

"There are still a few minor loose ends to tie up on the deal which we envisage will be completed before the end of the month.

"In the meantime, we are both extremely excited to be part of a new era for Swansea City and working with Huw Jenkins and the Supporters' Trust in taking the club forward."

Chairman Huw Jenkins added: "We are all extremely pleased with the outcome of the Premier League meeting.

"It will now enable us to move forward fully focused and put everything in place for the start of another very important Premier League season.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to working together with Steve and Jason for what will be a new and exciting chapter in the club's proud history.''