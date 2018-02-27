Swansea's Montero secures sub-loan from Getafe to Emelec

Jefferson Montero has returned to his first club Emelec in a "sub-loan" from Swansea City via LaLiga side Getafe.

The Ecuador international secured a temporary switch to Getafe at the start of the season having fallen out of favour at the Liberty Stadium.

But he has struggled even more in Spain, playing just four league games for the promoted side this term, with none of those appearances coming as a starter.

He now returns to Emelec – the club he started at as a youngster – until the end of the season, though he remains registered to Getafe as well.