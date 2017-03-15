Swedish club Osters to punish own players caught diving

Osters executives Mathias Concha, Johan Lindberg and Peter Wibran formulated the idea in the hope of making their club an example for others to follow.

"It primarily applies to the clear situations where someone is looking for a penalty and there's no contact, or similar," Oster board member Lindberg told Swedish newspaper The Local.

"We need to find fair ways to make these judgements so we don't pick out a player as a cheater when the person isn't.

"On the other hand, if we get a [Luis] Suarez or Pepe in the group, we won't be scared to act accordingly.

"We'll be different from the big clubs if you look, for example, at the Barcelona-PSG match, and then take an official stance for our players by acting rather than quietly accepting it."

Better not plan a future move to Sweden then, Luis.

