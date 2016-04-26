Sydney FC sign Australia's Wilkinson

Sydney FC have signed Australia defender Alex Wilkinson for the next two A-League seasons, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who was born in Sydney, returned to Australia in February on a short-term deal with Melbourne City following a three-year stint with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea.

However, Sydney managed to secure the 16-time Socceroo for the next two years, fending off competition from a host of other A-League clubs.

"It feels great to be coming back to Sydney and playing for the club that represents my home city," Wilkinson said.

"Sydney FC is a huge club and I have no doubt we will be challenging for the title next season.

"There are a core group of very good players at the club and next season I believe we will be more than capable of winning silverware.

"It's going to be a great challenge for me and I can’t wait to link up with the squad."