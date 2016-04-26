Sydney FC sign Australia's Wilkinson
Australia defender Alex Wilkinson will link up with A-League outfit Sydney FC for the next two seasons.
Sydney FC have signed Australia defender Alex Wilkinson for the next two A-League seasons, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old, who was born in Sydney, returned to Australia in February on a short-term deal with Melbourne City following a three-year stint with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea.
However, Sydney managed to secure the 16-time Socceroo for the next two years, fending off competition from a host of other A-League clubs.
"It feels great to be coming back to Sydney and playing for the club that represents my home city," Wilkinson said.
"Sydney FC is a huge club and I have no doubt we will be challenging for the title next season.
"There are a core group of very good players at the club and next season I believe we will be more than capable of winning silverware.
"It's going to be a great challenge for me and I can’t wait to link up with the squad."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.