Szczesny seals second loan switch to Roma

Wojciech Szczesny has completed a return to Roma from Arsenal, after agreeing to a second season-long loan with the Serie A side.

The Poland international, who made 42 appearances for the Serie A side in 2015-16, has agreed to a second spell in the Italian capital.

"The club can confirm Wojciech Szczesny will be a Roma player in 2016-17 after an agreement was reached with Arsenal FC to extend the Polish goalkeeper's loan deal until June 30, 2017," Roma announced in a statement.

Speaking to the club's TV channel, Szczesny said: "I'm very happy. After a good season last year I had possibility of coming back and I was very happy that the coach wanted me.

"I'm delighted to be back and I hope that we can improve on what we did last season."

Arsenal confirmed the news through their official website, adding: "We wish him well for the season ahead."

Szczesny is expected to battle Brazil international Alisson for the starting spot in Luciano Spalletti's team.