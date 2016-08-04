Szczesny seals second loan switch to Roma

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has completed a season-long loan move to Roma from Arsenal, the clubs have confirmed.

The Poland international, who made 42 appearances for the Serie A side in 2015-16, has agreed to a second spell in the Italian capital.

"The club can confirm Wojciech Szczesny will be a Roma player in 2016-17 after an agreement was reached with Arsenal FC to extend the Polish goalkeeper's loan deal until June 30, 2017," Roma announced in a statement.

Speaking to the club's TV channel, Szczesny said: "I'm very happy. After a good season last year I had possibility of coming back and I was very happy that the coach wanted me.

"I'm delighted to be back and I hope that we can improve on what we did last season."

UFFICIALE L’ annuncia il ritorno di Wojciech Leggi di più August 4, 2016

Arsenal confirmed the news through their official website, adding: "We wish him well for the season ahead."

Szczesny is expected to battle Brazil international Alisson for the starting spot in Luciano Spalletti's team.