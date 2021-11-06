Tactical tweak earned Bournemouth victory – Scott Parker

Scott Parker admitted it took a tactical tweak for Bournemouth to return to winning ways with a 4-0 victory against Swansea.

Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony both scored twice after the visitors had started brightly at The Vitality Stadium.

The win keeps Scott Parker’s side top of the Sky Bet Championship, two points clear of Fulham, and Parker said: “I thought it was a big performance from us. We were brilliant overall – everything about us really.

“They caused us a few problems early on and that was probably down to me. They were causing us a bit of a problem tactically that we had to fix and we did that.”

Bournemouth came into the game having finally surrendered a 16-match unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 defeat at home to Preston on Wednesday.

“I’m reluctant to say a reaction to Wednesday because we didn’t lose it through a lack of passion and desire, we lost it because of a few small details,” said Parker.

The visitors had strong claims for a penalty waved away by referee Tony Harrington after Ethan Laird looked to have been clipped just inside the area by Leif Davis.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin said: “Ethan gets fouled in the box. The official admits there’s contact, he just didn’t think there was enough.

“I think we started the game brilliantly. It’s really disappointing we don’t score when we’re on top.

“We have a long way to go and a lot to learn. We’ve improved a lot and we need to continue to improve.

“The game became very open and at 2-0 we were chasing it a little bit.

“I’m hurt that we lost 4-0, I really am. I don’t think the guys deserved that. I think these guys (Bournemouth) had seven weeks of preparation together before the season and we haven’t had that fortune.”