Tait and Carroll ready for Motherwell action

Full-backs Richard Tait and Jake Carroll are available for Motherwell’s home game with Hibernian after illness ruled them out of the win over Hamilton.

Casper Sloth and Christy Manzinga back in training following thigh and hamstring injuries.

David Turnbull and Craig Tanner are long-term absentees with knee injuries but the latter is making progress in the reserves.

Hibs captain David Gray has been ruled out for about 12 weeks with a knee injury.

The right-back joins fellow defenders Darren McGregor (abdominal) and Tom James (ankle) on the sidelines, while Ryan Porteous is still to make his comeback from a knee injury.

Winger Martin Boyle (knee) remains sidelined and will also miss the Ladbrokes Premiership fixture.

Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Livingstone, Grimshaw, Gallagher, Hartley, Dunne, Maguire, Donnelly, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Marciano, Maxwell, Stevenson, Whittaker, Jackson, Hanlon, Porteous, Hallberg, Vela, Slivka, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi.