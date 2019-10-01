Tammy Abraham ready to reject approach from Nigeria and accept England call-up

Tammy Abraham is ready to commit his international future to England, according to reports.

The Chelsea striker played twice for the country of his birth in 2017, appearing in friendlies against Germany and Brazil while he was on loan at Swansea.

However, since those games were not competitive fixtures he could yet choose to switch his allegiance to Nigeria, for whom he qualifies through his father.

Abraham refused to rule out a future with the Super Eagles after he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for last month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

However, the Telegraph write that the Chelsea frontman is now willing to commit to England if he is included in the 23-man group to face Czech Republic and Bulgaria next weekend.

Southgate will name his latest squad on Thursday and is almost certain to include Abraham, who has enjoyed a superb start to the season at Stamford Bridge.

Only Sergio Aguero can better Abraham’s return of seven goals after seven matches of the season, one of which the Blues centre-forward began on the bench.

The 21-year-old’s hat-trick against Wolves and braces against Norwich and Sheffield United mean he has found the net more than fellow Englishmen Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Callum Wilson this term.

Abraham may found a place in Southgate’s starting XI hard to come by given Kane’s senior status within the squad, but any appearance against either Czech Republic or Bulgaria would tie him to England for the rest of his career.

And after a period of deliberation, the Chelsea academy product is willing to make that commitment as he aims to transfer his fine club form to the international stage.

England have won each of their first four Euro 2020 qualifiers and could book their spot at the tournament if results go their way next weekend.

